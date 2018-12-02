And she’s a married woman! Malin Åkerman tied the knot with boyfriend Jack Donnelly on Saturday, December 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Billions star, 40, and British actor, 32, said “I do” in Mexico.

Åkerman announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram in October, writing a sweet message along with a selfie.

“This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!” she captioned the picture. “I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while 😉 #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes.”

The Trophy Wife alum was previously married to drummer Roberto Zincone, but their relationship ended in 2013. The pair’s son, Sebastian, 5, was only 7 months old when the musician filed for divorce.

“They’re inseparable,” Åkerman told Us of her son’s relationship with Donnelly in October. “It makes my heart warm. I’m very glad to be bringing Jack into our lives for good.”

She continued, “It’s nice for my son to have a boy in the house constantly after being raised by a woman. I’m not the best at play fighting. Jack’s a better person to play fight with!”

The actress also told Us there are “always conversations” about having more children.

“We’ll see,” she said. “Maybe we’ll adopt.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!