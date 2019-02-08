Cue up Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets!” Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Akerman and Edward Burns reunited for an iconic photoshoot more than a decade after 27 Dresses was released.

“I really related to Jane,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 40, told her former costars during their Entertainment Weekly reunion, referring to her ”always the bridesmaid, never the bride” character. “My experience [in my 20s] was being a people pleaser, trying to make people happy. I understood her mind-set. … Jane would throw herself in front of a bus for her sister and does, practically, but I loved the dynamic of Jane having to step into more than just the big-sister role but almost be her mother in a way.”

27 Dresses, which followed Akerman’s Tess falling for her sister’s boss/crush (Heigl’s Jane and Burns’ George, respectively), hit theaters back in 2008, but Marsden, who portrayed wedding journalist Kevin, told EW that he is still approached about the classic rom-com today.

“I don’’t think anybody ever knows when you’’re filming something that’’s going to stand the test of time,” the Westworld actor said, adding that fans have asked him to sing “Bennie and the Jets” at bars. “I think there’’s a sincerity to the movie that gives it legs.”

While there are no official plans for a sequel to the movie, Heigl pitched an idea to her former castmates.

“I think it would be awesome to see, seriously, what are their lives like 10 years later? Do they end up together? I personally think they did,” she said. “I think [Tess and George] have, like, three kids and she’’s made Jane the godmother every time, so Jane has to plan the christenings and the baby showers and the gender-reveal parties, but then all the other bridesmaids [also] make her the godmother. But [Jane and Kevin] can’t get pregnant.”

EW also reunited My Best Friend’s Wedding, 500 Days of Summer and more classic romantic comedy casts for the magazine’s reunion issue.

