Macaulay Culkin‘s fiancée, Brenda Song, had a sweet message for Kieran Culkin following his 2023 Emmy Awards victory.

Song, 35, celebrated Kieran, 41, via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 15, sharing a graphic announcing his Emmy win. “YAY KIERAN!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Kieran took home the trophy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series on Monday night for his role as Roman Roy on Succession. As he took the stage, he joked that he “wasted all [his] time hugging” his costars, including Brian Cox, who gave him a celebratory peck on the lips. (Emmy winners were encouraged to keep their acceptance speeches to a tight 45 seconds to avoid being called out by host Anthony Anderson‘s mom, Doris.)

“I love you all so much, especially everyone in the cast … every single one,” Kieran said. “I’m not going to have any time. I don’t want to get yelled at. Got to thank Jesse Armstrong for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentleman.”

The actor, who also won a Golden Globe for his Succession performance earlier this month, quickly moved on to “personal” thank you messages for his mom, his manager and his wife, Jazz Charton.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” he continued. “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe if I win. I love you so much. Thank you.”

Kieran was nominated alongside costars Cox, 77, and Jeremy Strong, as well as Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul and Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us.

While Kieran didn’t give his brother Macaulay, 43, a shout-out on stage, he’s been asked about their relationship through the years. Macaulay got his big break as Kevin McCallister in 1990’s Home Alone, in which Kieran made a small cameo.

“It was pretty nuts. And I think what people sometimes fail to remember, too, is that he was a kid. He didn’t really choose that,” Kieran told NPR in December 2021, reflecting on watching his brother’s rise to childhood stardom. “It’s something that happened to him. And I think when you’re a kid, you obviously don’t have the tools to handle something like that. So I think it might have been pretty tough.”

He added, “For me, I got to sort of experience it secondhand as a child. So to me, I always have known this is not something one would want to pursue. It’s not a very nice thing, fame. No anonymity, it’s terrible.”

Macaulay previously joked about Kieran’s success in January 2019 after the Succession cast arrived at the Golden Globes. “HOLY S—T KIERAN IS NOMINATED???” he teased via social media. “WHAT IS SUCCESSION?! Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year.”

When Macaulay was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, he gushed over getting to share the moment with Song and their two sons. Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s engagement in January 2022 after four years of dating. Their eldest son, Dakota, was born in April 2021. Little brother Carson arrived in December 2022.

Kieran confessed in March 2023 that he had yet to meet Macaulay and Song’s second child. “Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York,” he told Access. “I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am, there is no getting on a plane and going.”

At the time, Kieran noted that Macaulay hadn’t met his and Charton’s second child either. The twosome share daughter Kinsey and son Wilder. “We just haven’t been able to figure that out,” Kieran said.