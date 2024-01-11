Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

The Culkin Siblings: A Complete Guide to Macaulay, Kieran and More of the Famous Family

By
A Comprehensive Guide to the Culkin Siblings
KMazur/WireImage

Macaulay Culkin was the first in his family to become a household name — but he isn’t the last.

Before scoring his breakout role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, Macaulay was surrounded by actors in his family. His father, Kit Culkin, was a Broadway actor who appeared in several theater productions. Kit’s brother Terry and sisters Bonnie and Candace were also involved in the entertainment industry since their mother served as their manager.

Macaulay appeared in several small roles as a child before booking Home Alone in 1990. After skyrocketing to fame in the Christmas flick, he went on to star in My Girl, The Good Son and Richie Rich. After taking a break from acting in 1995, Macaulay made his return nearly a decade later with a guest appearance on Will & Grace and later starred in the tenth season of American Horror Story.

Kieran Culkin, meanwhile, followed in his brother’s footsteps by appearing in multiple projects with Macaulay before charting his own path. He has notably appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and as Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession.

Hollywood's Most Memorable Celebrity Siblings: From Cole and Dylan Sprouse to the Kardashian-Jenner Family Members

Related: Hollywood's Most Memorable Celebrity Siblings Over the Years

As for Rory Culkin, he also shared the screen with Macaulay and Kieran but has skewed toward horror projects such as Scream 4, Lords of Chaos and Signs. Rory’s roles on the small screen include Waco, Under the Banner of Heaven, Swarm and Black Mirror.

Keep scrolling for a guide to Macaulay and his siblings:

Macaulay Culkin

A Comprehensive Guide to the Culkin Siblings
Steve Granitz/WireImage

After being thrust into the life of a child star, Macaulay’s major accomplishments included a hosting gig on Saturday Night Life and starring in Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” music video. Off screen, however, Macaulay ended up suing his mother, Patricia Brentrup, and father at age 15 to remove them as his legal guardians. He chose to hire an executor for his finances — his family’s accountant — until he turned 18.

Macaulay’s break from acting gave him more time to publish a semi-autobiographical book, Junior, in 2006. He also shifted over to making music with his comedy rock band The Pizza Underground, which ultimately split in 2018.

In his personal life, Macaulay was briefly married to Rachel Miner and had a long-term relationship with Mila Kunis, which ended in 2011 after eight years together. He started dating Brenda Song in 2017 after they worked on Changeland together and the couple now share two sons.

Most Memorable TV Siblings Through the Years: From 'Wednesday' to 'Stranger Things'

Related: Most Memorable TV Siblings Through the Years

Kieran Culkin

A Comprehensive Guide to the Culkin Siblings
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The actor has experimented with many different genres after his role in Igby Goes Down scored him a Golden Globe nomination. Kieran went on to star in Margaret and No Sudden Move before playing Wallace Wells in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. (He reprised the role in the 2023 anime titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which featured most of the cast members from the OG film.)

Kieran’s role as Roman on Succession cemented his success after he was nominated for three Emmy Awards during the show’s run. He won the 2024 Golden Globe for best performance in a drama series. Kieran ventured into voice acting with TV projects including Solar Opposites and Agent Elvis.

In 2013, Kieran married Jazz Charton. They share a daughter (born in 2019) and a son (born in 2021).

Rory Culkin

A Comprehensive Guide to the Culkin Siblings
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

As a child, Rory played the younger versions of Macaulay and Kieran‘s characters before having a breakthrough role in You Can Count on Me. He shifted to more independent films as he got older with The Chumscrubber, Hick and Down in the Valley. Rory’s more memorable performances though are in projects such as Scream 4, Gabriel and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Rory got married to cinematographer Sarah Scrivener in 2018 but they have since called it quits. In November 2023, Kate Arizmendi made her relationship with Rory Instagram official.

Dakota Culkin

The eldest daughter in the Culkin family showed an interest in the film industry, as well. Dakota served as an art production assistant on Lost Soul shortly before her death. In 2008, Dakota died at age 29 after she was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Macaulay honored his sister by naming his first son after Dakota.

Beautiful young woman using phone in a downtown café

Deal of the Day

40% Off! Keep Shoes Safe From Snow and Rain With This Water-Repellent Spray View Deal

Danny DeVito Returns to the Broadway Stage With Real-Life Daughter Lucy

Related: Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together

Quinn Culkin

A Comprehensive Guide to the Culkin Siblings
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Similar to her brothers, Quinn booked roles alongside Macaulay in Wish Kid and The Good Son when she was young. She ultimately didn’t pursue an acting career and has stayed out of the spotlight. Quinn made a rare appearance at Macaulay’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

Shane Culkin

Following a short theater stint in the ’80s, Shane has also preferred to keep a low public profile.

Christian Culkin

A Comprehensive Guide to the Culkin Siblings
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Before removing himself from the public eye, Christian appeared in the 1994 film My Summer Story alongside Kieran.

Jennifer Adamson

The Culkin siblings had a stepsister from father Kit’s side. Kit welcomed Jennifer with Adeena VanWagoner in 1970 before he moved on with Patricia. Jennifer was a supervisor at a group home for adults with disabilities before her death at age 29 in 2000 from a drug overdose.

In this article

Kieran Culkin
Celebrities Who Had to Clarify They Weren't Actually Dead: Lil Tay, Britney Spears and More

Macaulay Culkin

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!