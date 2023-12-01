Macaulay Culkin had three very special guests on hand at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony: fiancée Brenda Song and their two sons.

Culkin, 43, was honored with a star on the famed Los Angeles street on Friday, December 1, and gushed about his family in a speech.

“Lastly, but not least, I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion,” he told the crowd, referring to the 35-year-old actress. “You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

Culkin started to tear up while thanking Song. “You’ve given me all my purpose, you’ve given me family,” he added. “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there. I love you so much.”

Culkin and Song met in 2017, nearly four years before they quietly welcomed their first child. Son Dakota, named for Culkin’s late sister who died in 2008, was born in April 2021. Less than one year later, Us Weekly confirmed that Culkin and Song had gotten engaged.

Us broke the news in March that the couple secretly welcomed their second son, Carson, the previous winter. Both Dakota and Carson attended the Friday ceremony.

Song and Dakota, 2, posed alongside Culkin for the official snaps. The couple twinned in black while the toddler rocked a blue suit and a mohawk. Carson, 11 months, did not join the official family portrait but was seen sitting in his mother’s lap during the speeches. Carson, wearing an adorable sleeveless blazer, sucked on a purple pacifier while Culkin kissed his forehead.

The Song-Culkin family sat in the front row beside famous friends including Catherine O’Hara, who played Culkin’s movie mom in the Home Alone franchise, and Natasha Lyonne. Paris Jackson, who is Culkin’s goddaughter, was also present for the event.

O’Hara, 69, even gave a touching speech in Culkin’s honor.

“Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation. The reason … is because of Macaulay Culkin,” she gushed. “Yes, he had a most excellent script and a wonderful director, but it is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McAllister that gave us that little every-boy on an extraordinary adventure. I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world.”

O’Hara added: “Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

Culkin referenced Home Alone in his own speech, quoting one of his most famous lines. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals,” Culkin concluded to widespread cheers and laughter.