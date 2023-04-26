Mom and dad! Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are keeping their romantic bond strong after quietly welcoming baby No. 2 last year.

The Home Alone star, 42, and the Disney Channel alum, 35, were spotted holding hands while strolling in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 25. The outing marks the couple’s first sighting since Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that they’d welcomed son Carson in December 2022.

Culkin and Song are also parents of 2-year-old son Dakota. The duo kept their eldest son’s April 2021 birth under wraps as well until saying they were “overjoyed” in a brief statement released at the time.

The low-key lovebirds were first linked in June 2017 after meeting on the set of their film Changeland. The following November, the Social Network actress told Us that the relationship was going “great,” noting, “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

Us confirmed in January 2022 that the actors had gotten engaged after more than three years of dating. “They are and always have been very in love with each other,” a source exclusively shared at the time.

Prior to becoming a father of two, Culkin talked about wanting to have kids with Song. “I’m gonna make some babies,” the American Horror Story alum said during an August 2018 appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Song, for her part, gushed about her now-fiancé while wishing him a happy 40th birthday in August 2020.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum previously opened up about how she and Culkin are able to understand each other because they both grew up in the entertainment industry.

“It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it. You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2019.

Prior to her romance with the My Girl actor, Song was engaged to Miley Cyrus’ older brother Trace Cyrus. The pair split in 2012 after seven years of dating. Culkin, for his part, was previously married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002. He then dated Mila Kunis for eight years until they called it quits in 2011.