Macaulay Culkin made his Celebrity Jeopardy! debut — all thanks to fiancée Brenda Song.

Culkin, 43, was one of three contestants — alongside eventual winner Rachel Dratch and WWE star Becky Lynch — on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of the famed game show.

Culkin, who went by “Mack” during the episode, quickly excelled in a multitude of categories, including the surprising “competitive cheerleading” genre. Between segments, Culkin noted that it was Song, 35, who got him ready to play the game.

“My lady, she had a whole bunch of flashcards,” Culkin quipped to host Ken Jennings. “Like, whether I was in the mood or not, she just kept on asking me questions [like it was] a normal day.”

Culkin further noted that the Disney Channel alum had written out “all kinds of questions” to help him practice his trivia skills. “She threatened to bring them on the ride over here and I was like, ‘Enough is enough! I’m already all nervous,’” he joked.

Culkin and Song met in 2017 while costarring in Changeland, which hit theaters two years later. “It’s great,” Song exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018 of their romance. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

The low-key couple secretly welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April 2021. Dakota was named for Culkin’s late sister, who died in a 2008 car accident. In January 2022, Us confirmed that Culkin and Song were engaged.

Us broke the news in March that Culkin and Song had quietly welcomed their second baby, son Carson, the previous winter.

The twosome largely keep their home life under the radar as they navigate parenting, but they’ve given some rare updates on their relationship.

“My fiancé and I … don’t have a nanny,” Song told The Cut in an interview published in January 2022. “My mom has been here with us since my son was born. When I was working, [she] would bring Dakota to set so I could breast-feed and see him during the day.”

She added at the time: “Being communicative when you need help is so important Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.’”

Song was previously engaged to Miley Cyrus’ older brother, Trace Cyrus, prior to their 2012 split. Culkin, for his part, was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002. He later dated Mila Kunis until 2011.