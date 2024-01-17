After Kieran Culkin’s emotional 2023 Emmys win, his stepfather revealed that his mom is in poor health.

Culkin’s mom, Patricia Brentrup, recently had “hard times with her health,” Mart Cox told Page Six, adding that Brentrup, 69, spent a few months before the holidays with Culkin, 41, and his wife, Jazz Charton, in their home in Brooklyn, New York.

“Kieran was looking after her and she was going to doctors in the city,” Cox, 69, said on Tuesday, January 16. “All the kids have been very helpful, oh for sure. Just from Patty, they have a lot of love in them — she is an incredible woman.”

Brentrup’s ongoing health struggles were also why she was unable to attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023 in celebration of her son, Macaulay Culkin, with Cox saying she was “invited, and they wanted to fly her out.”

Brentrup and Cox have been together for 12 years, and have nine children between the two of them. (Brentrup shares seven children with ex Kit Culkin, including: Macaulay, 43, Kieran, 41, Rory Culkin, Dakota Culkin, Quinn Culkin, Shane Culkin and Christian Culkin. Cox, for his part, has two children.)

While Cox noted that his wife has “always taken care” of Kieran, he set the record straight that there are no favorites in his household, despite the actor making jokes to the contrary.

“We certainly are proud of Kieran and we’re really happy life is just beginning for him,” Cox added. “But we have nine kids and we love them all. … None ever gets more love than the other. That’s how their mom raised them — although Kieran always thought he was the favorite!”

As for whether Brentrup has watched Kieran on Succession, Cox admitted that the pair have only seen a few episodes.

“I’m not big on TV. We never really watch TV … it’s not everything in our lives,” he said with a laugh. “Patty has a lot of books and reads a lot. She’s not into TV as much as you would think.”

While accepting an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for his role as Roman Roy in Succession, Kieran got visibly emotional as he addressed his mom. He praised her “for giving me life and my childhood, which was great. So thank you for that.”

Earlier this month, when accepting his Golden Globe award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for Succession, Kieran once again gave thanks to his mom.

“Mom, thank you so much for doing everything you did for us,” he gushed on stage. “You are an amazing woman.”