Team Jess for life! Jess Mariano is back in Stars Hollow — and he's hotter than ever! Milo Ventimiglia shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival via Twitter on Monday, April 18.

"Hello from the past, wait present, no you'll see us in the future 🙂 @warnerbrostv #GilmoreGirls @netflix. MV," he captioned a silly photo.

Ventimiglia, 38, was joined by his costars Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) and Sean Gunn (Kirk Gleason) on set. As die-hard GG fans know, Jess lived with his Uncle Luke for a while (just in time to fall for Alexis Bledel's Rory) before ending up in Philadelphia. Kirk, well, was the annoying town resident who constantly made Luke's blood boil.

Patterson, 57, also posted a snapshot of the gang. "TinkerBell/Capt.Cornball/StunGunn/AngelFace GGBoys Choir! I'm conducting! #GilmoreGirls @MiloVentimiglia #earplugs!!" he wrote.

Ventimiglia announced in February that he would be reprising his bad boy (and dreamy!) character. "What a great time to get back on set with some friends. #JessIsBack @warnerbrostv @netflix. MV," he captioned a photo of a script on February 10.

The Heroes alum, who previously dated Bledel from 2003 to 2006, opened up about the revival during an interview with TVLine. "Jess might’ve been a pain in the ass when he first got to Stars Hollow, but he grew up and became a pretty decent guy. So it’s kind of a continuation of that with Jess," he said in February.

One detail does remain uncertain, though. Will Rory finally end up with Jess? After all, her high school sweetheart Dean (Jared Padalecki) and college boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry) may still be waiting in the wings.

"Oh, God. I don’t know. I kind of love Scott Patterson’s reaction to it at the Gilmore panel last year, where he said, 'None of them,'" Ventimiglia told TVLine. "The fans are a better authority about who Rory should possibly be with or could be with."

A premiere date for the four 90-minute episodes has not been announced.

