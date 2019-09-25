



Words of wisdom! Justin Hartley opened up about how he successfully coparents his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman.

“Communication [is key],” the This Is Us star, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 24, at Jason Binn and DuJour Media’s celebration of his October issue cover at Vandal in New York City. “It’s nothing new. Communication and an understanding of where everyone’s coming from and realizing that it’s hard. As much as you try to put yourself in other people’s shoes, you’re never fully going to be able to do it, but you should just make the effort.”

The former soap opera star went on to say that he’s “lucky” as a working dad, explaining, “My daughter’s very self-sufficient and very smart. She’s very resourceful, so I’m thankful that that’s the case [and] I get a lot of help from my ex-wife. … I get a lot of help from my daughter. I mean, she’s the one that’s making it all go around. She deserves all the credit.”

The actor and the his former Passions costar, 41, welcomed their daughter in 2004 before splitting eight years later. The Illinois native went on to marry Chrishell Stause in October 2017.

He and the Selling Sunset star, 38, are not in any rush to have kids of their own. “We don’t know [when] yet,” the Netflix personality told Us exclusively in May. “I have a stepdaughter, so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

For now, the pair are loving married life — especially because Hartley is nothing like his This Is Us character, Kevin Pearson, Stause told Us at the time.

“Thank God because he wouldn’t be a very good husband,” the Kentucky native said. “There’s parts of Kevin that are good, but I don’t think I’d want to be married to him, you know? So luckily, Kevin gets all of his charm, but I get both. I also get the good husband’s side. So I win!”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

