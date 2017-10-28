Tied the knot! Justin Hartley walked down the aisle and wed his fiancée, Chrishell Stause, in an elegant ceremony on Saturday, October 28, Us Weekly can confirm.

Several of the This Is Us actor’s costars were on hand to celebrate the wedding, including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia.

The Passions star, 40, gushed about his bride during a chat with Us on Saturday, October 14. “I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together,” he said. “I love that, but I’m actually looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years, It’s going to be great.”

The NBC stud dished on his wedding details during an exclusive interview with Us in July. “We’re having fun. She’s having fun picking out her dress. We’re doing it in the right way,” Hartley said at the time. “We hired a very competent wedding planner. She’s doing all the hard stuff, so basically we just have field phone calls and go taste cake and food. We’re having a blast doing it.”

The Revenge alum and the Days of Our Lives actress confirmed their relationship in January 2014 and got engaged in August 2016. Hartley shares a 13-year-old daughter, Isabella, with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley.

