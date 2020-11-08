This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson revealed in an Instagram Story post on Saturday, November 7, that she is single, one year after announcing her engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith.

The 38-year-old was celebrating Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential election and wrote, “And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty.”

Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the NBC hit, announced her engagement to Lincoln Smith in September 2019, sharing a photo of herself wearing an oval sapphire and diamond ring on Instagram.

“Forever Ever,” she wrote. “They’ll say its love And they’ll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation.”

Smith shared her announcement to his account. Both of their posts have since been deleted.

Two months after the engagement, Kelechi Watson admitted on A Little Late With Lilly Singh that Lincoln Smith had come up with an elaborate ruse involving a cannabis festival so she wouldn’t expect that he was about to propose.

“He surprised me because he told me we were going to a cannabis festival — he wanted to throw me completely off,” she said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, it’s where we learn how to put medicinal weed in brownies, and we’ll make brownies.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And then he was like, ‘But you gotta look cute, though.'”

“So then, we drive, we turn into, like, a glasshouse church and I was like, ‘This don’t look like no cannabis festival. There’s a woman praying. I just don’t feel like this is it,'” the star continued. “Then we go into the church and by the time we walked in I realized, ‘Oh wait, something’s happening.’ And your mind starts to go slow and then all of a sudden he’s down on one knee.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019, the Brooklyn native said she was “super excited” about her upcoming nuptials, adding that she knew that marriage “comes with its up and its downs.”

“I’m reaching out to wise, married people,” the Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star added. “Which is think is any married person because if you’ve been through it, you know something that I don’t know.”