



Officially off the market! This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson is engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith.

The actress, 37, shared her happy news in a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, September 7. “Forever Ever…” Watson captioned a photo of herself. In the snap, the bride-to-be’s round sapphire engagement ring with small white diamonds is on full display.

Watson continued her post with a heartfelt quote she wrote. “‘Theyll say its love And they’ll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation,’” it read.

Smith, for his part, announced their engagement with a replica of Watson’s post on his page.

This Is Us costar Mandy Moore couldn’t help but share her happiness for the future spouses. “So happy for you guys, Su!!!!!” the A Walk to Remember star, 35, wrote, adding six red heart emojis. Single Parents actress Kimrie Lewis added, “Congratulations.”

“So beautiful! So happy for you both,” added costar Melanie Liburd.

Actress Chrishell Hartley gushed: “Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations lovely!!! So happy for your guys!!”

Moore also opened up to E! News on Saturday night at New York Fashion Week, telling the outlet the This Is Us cast has “known for a while” about Watson and Smith’s engagement. “It didn’t happen today but I’m so excited for her and her fiancé. I can’t wait to hopefully score an invite to the wedding!”

While it’s unclear when the notoriously private couple first began dating, Watson and Smith have made a few public appearances together, including walking the red carpet at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival ahead of the Apollo screening. More recently, the actor and activist shared a candid selfie of the twosome in New York City.

Season 4 of This Is Us premieres on NBC on Tuesday, September 24.

