Taking a minute to brag. Susan Kelechi Watson is “absolutely” proud of This Is Us costar Mandy Moore for speaking out against ex-husband Ryan Adams for the alleged psychological abuse he put her through.

“For her to be able to handle that with such grace and such poise, and to be able to speak from her heart about something that is obviously a moment for her is pretty remarkable,” Watson, 37, told Us Weekly at the Tisch School of the Arts gala on Monday, April 8. “She’s a remarkable person, so I’m not surprised.”

Moore, 34, came forward with claims of abuse against the record producer, 44, in a New York Times exposé published in February, in which six other women also detailed similar allegations against Adams.

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore explained at the time, noting that his controlling behavior ultimately stood in the way of her career advancing as she was unable to make industry connections. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” she added before sharing details of how he’d ultimately lie to her about recording her songs.

Adams released a statement to Us following Moore’s claims. “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he said. “But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

Last month, the A Walk to Remember actress opened up to Us about how it felt to share her story, and the surprising thing she learned after her reveal.

“That’s something that I’ve really kind of taken out of this situation. I had no idea,” she told Us when speaking about how many people suffer silently from abuse. “So many women reached out to me, echoing … that the idea that psychological and emotional is often swept under the rug, or not addressed or not talked about, or not considered in the same category of just general abuse.”

Moore was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016. The “Candy” songstress has since moved on with singer Taylor Goldsmith, whom she wed in a romantic Los Angeles ceremony in November 2018.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

