One final bow. For years, fans of This Is Us have been put on an emotional roller-coaster — and the last season will be no different.

In May 2021, NBC announced that the Emmy-winning series will wrap after its sixth season. The series, which debuted in 2016, stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, and has been filled with heart-wrenching moments for both the cast and the viewers since its start.

“I think the [audience will] feel that bittersweet feeling that I think a lot of the episodes leave you with,” Metz teased to Us Weekly exclusively in July 2021. “I think they will feel like a sense of closure and some bittersweet memories.”

The singer, who noted she’ll be “on the floor” during the finale because of the emotions, added that she’s feeling both happy and sad about wrapping it up.

“You know when you go to a party and everyone’s cool, and then it gets really good, like, when there’s 30 minutes left? That’s what it feels like. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s just getting good and now we’re leaving,'” Metz shared. “It doesn’t mean that you didn’t have an incredible last 30 minutes or incredible time at the party, but you’d rather go instead of being like, ‘Oh, we overstayed our welcome’ or ‘Oh, that was so boring. That party was awful. I’m never going back to his house!’ So I understand that good things must come to an end.”

Creator Dan Fogelman shed light on the show wrapping up via Twitter following the news in May.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he said at the time. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything to know about the final season: