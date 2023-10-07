Your account
Celebrity News

‘This Is Us’ Alum Chrissy Metz and Boyfriend Bradley Collins ‘Amicably’ Split After 3 Years Together

By
Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins attend Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood.Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend of more than three years, Bradley Collins, have broken up.

“After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably,” Metz, 43, and Collins wrote in a joint Instagram statement on Friday, October 6. “While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both.”

Their statement concluded: “We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever.”

The Emmy nominee and the musician released their debut children’s book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, earlier this year.

“It was interesting because I was shooting the last season of the show, This is Us, and Bradley was here in Nashville and so we would collaborate on Zoom or through phone calls and FaceTime,” Metz exclusively told Us Weekly in April of their joint writing process. “It was fun because sort of every day was different and we were trying to simplify the story ‘cause we [had many] different versions.”

In trying to pair down the number of story lines, Metz and Collins learned how to effectively communicate their respective opinions.

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins attend a celebration of their book “When I Talk To God, I Talk About You” at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

“You really sort of come up against, like, patience and all the things that you look for in a partner that you’re like, ‘OK, how are we gonna do this together?’” she recalled to Us. “And so we learned a lot about each other and I think our relationship by doing such a cool and massive project as we started dating.”

Metz and Collins met via dating app Bumble amid the coronavirus pandemic, publicly debuting their romance in October 2020.

“Most of her [profile] photos were Getty Images and I just didn’t know if it was actually her or not,” Collins revealed in April, noting he initially thought Metz’s profile was a catfish in disguise. “I also know that those are readily available [but] once we started talking, I 100 percent knew it was her. She was what she said she was.”

Collins “definitely” was aware of Metz’s career before swiping right — he had seen her on Entourage prior to This Is Us — but it was her down-to-earth personality that won him over.

‘I definitely knew who she was, but I wanted to get to know her too,” he gushed to Us at the time. “And I realized that she is exactly who everyone thinks she is. She’s wonderful.”

