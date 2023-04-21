This is them! Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins exclusively opened up about their romance to Us Weekly — including what the cast of This Is Us thinks about their relationship.

“[They approve], very much so. They really love Bradley, which is also really nice,” the Emmy nominee, 42, exclusively told Us on Monday, April 17, while promoting her and Collins’ children’s book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You. “As much as we don’t completely put all our stock into what our family and friends think or in any relationship, it’s really nice when your family and friends do love [your partner]. And my family also loves Bradley … especially my nieces and nephews, who are always asking, ‘Where’s Bradley?’ I’m like, ‘But I’m here.’ And they’re like, ‘But where’s Bradley?” she joked.

Metz and Collins have been open about their relationship throughout the years, going public with their romance in 2020 and revealing they met on Bumble. Of their online dating meet-cute, the duo joked about how the Nashville thought Metz was “catfishing” him due to her professional photos — and the fact that she is a famous actress.

Collins had already seen Metz on Entourage and the first two seasons of This Is Us by the time the two matched on the app.

“And then once we met, I just quickly watched the third [season] to be all caught up,” Collins recalled, laughing. “I definitely knew who she was. I wanted to get to know her too and [I realized] that she is exactly who everyone thinks she is. She’s wonderful.”

This Is Us, which ran for a total of six seasons before coming to an end in May 2022, concluded with Rebecca Pearson’s (Mandy Moore) funeral — “spoiler alert,” Metz quipped — which was attended by her and her late husband Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia)’s children: Kate (Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

“We all happened to wrap on the same day and it was really difficult,” Metz recalled. “It was helpful because we were at Rebecca’s funeral. … We were able to pull from, like, real emotions ‘cause we were so sad about ending that we used it for the scene. It was so beautifully poignantly sad.”

As for what she misses most about her six years on the NBC drama, the American Horror Story alum told Us: “I miss seeing, of course, all my friends who are my castmates. I miss the challenge of … just working on the character. … I just sort of miss developing who [Kate] is and who she was gonna become. … Just sort of the everyday stuff I miss the most.”

Can fans look forward to a This Is Us spinoff in the future? While Metz remained mum on the rumors — “maybe [I heard] some whispers,” she told Us — she’s hopeful that a 10-year reunion could happen down the line.

“That would be cute,” she said. “Maybe a This Is Us movie. I’m always up for working with all of the whole cast again. I mean, who knows how we would change as people and how that would, of course, change the acting and what the writing would be about. But I’m up for it.”

For now, Metz is concentrating on her latest project — When I Talk to God, I Talk About You is available now — revealing that the “beginning of the book” came about when they realized they had the “same values” when it came to their spiritual beliefs.

The Golden Globe nominee further explained the message they hope to convey with the picture book. “I think prayer sort of has this negative connotation sometimes when it’s just a connective relationship, you know, with a higher power,” she told Us. “So we wanted to really bring that into kids’ lives and young readers and know that they have the ability to do that too, if, if they want to.”