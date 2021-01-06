Love in lockdown! Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Bradley Collins have found the key to keeping the romance alive in quarantine.

The This Is Us star, 40, sat down with Us Weekly on Monday, January 4, for a game of Instagram Breakdown, during which she got candid about some of her most memorable Instagram photos — starting with her New Year’s Eve snaps with Collins, 41.

“Basically, every night feels like a date night,” Metz told Us while promoting the latest season of the NBC series. “We, like, cook for each other and, you know, we get to do fun stuff when we watch movies and our favorite TV shows.”

The couple couldn’t hit up any New Year’s Eve parties this year, so they made their own at home and documented it via Instagram.

“Literally Bradley and I were sitting around, and I was like, ‘I need to order decorations.’ So I literally ordered decorations,” she told Us. “We put them on our ceiling, we put up a ring light and I was like, ‘Let’s just use a little remote and have a little photo shoot.’ And so we did that while we were watching Ryan Seacrest [on Dick Clark’s New Year’s] Rockin’ Eve.”

During the game, the actress also shared a hilarious anecdote about her 2017 run-in with singer Sam Smith, whom the actress is a big fan of. The Florida native explained that when asked to present at Jingle Ball, she told everyone she had to meet the 28-year-old singer, so she hung out with James Corden while waiting for Smith to come out of their dressing room.

“I was like, ‘If we’re in here talking to James Corden, another Brit that I love, and I miss Sam Smith I’m going to be pissed.’ So we walk out and sure enough, he’s left the building,” she said. “We are running through the stadium, running down to go and try to find him before he gets in his car. Luckily, he just went outside for a break, but I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ So, we’re this close to him at this point. And [my publicist] was like, ‘We should just go say hi.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t. He’s going to be like, ‘Who is this weirdo?’ He’s not going to know who the heck I am.'”

The Breakthrough star did eventually approach the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer, though, explaining that Smith “Couldn’t have been nicer” and is “so wonderful.”

For more from Metz about her love life, season 5 of This Is Us and more, watch our exclusive interview above.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta