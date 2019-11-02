Chrissy Metz on Dating and Self-Love: ‘I’m Really in Love With Myself’

Want to know what it’s like to date Chrissy Metz? Just ask her. The This Is Us star is “really in love with herself,” she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month at the Power Women Summit in Santa Monica, California.

“Things change all the time and I’m just really sort of investing in myself in what I want to do, whether it’s producing or music,” the actress, 39, told Us on October 24. “Loving myself back, I think that’s … you gotta start there first.”

Metz is following her own advice after a split from Hal Rosenfeld. Us broke the news November 2018 that the two were dating, but rumors surfaced in June that the romance ended when the actress posted a lengthy message about tough relationships to Instagram.

“I’m learning. I’m learning to be truly open. To see another perspective. To love differently. To change. To evolve. To trudge. If nothing changes, nothing changes,” she wrote, in part, alongside a quote on June 12. “And sometimes we walk away and sometimes we choose to allow love to expand into a place often unvisited. Integrated love is messy, and vulnerable, it demands us to see our partners as flawed (ie imperfect) and to allow them to see the same of us.”

The post concluded, “If you’re deep into a relationship and feel disconnected, explore what parts of your partner you might be rejecting and where you might feel rejected, too. If you can bring that convo forward, or share this post and start a discussion about how to strengthen integrated love, I would love for you to do that. That’s all for now.”

When asked about her dating life, Metz didn’t have many updates, but she did share what every relationship needs to succeed. “Yeah, I think it’s really about honesty and trust. Real honesty is real intimacy, and that’s where I think that foundation is, so … I think if you can find someone that you can be honest with and who’s honest with you and you can trust, that’s the real intimacy and that’s what you want.”

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star said she has “no issues about being open or honest with whoever I’m loving at the time or at that particular junction in my life.”

While she spends time gearing up to release new music with her band, Chrissy and the Vapors, and loving herself, Metz continues to inspire others struggling with body image. Speaking during an onstage interview at the summit, she said, “I think it’s important for every individual to determine what makes them happy and how to get to that. It’s going to take some time,” she said. “There are some days where I’m like, ‘Oh I’m definitely eating my feelings.’ And then some days I’m like, ‘Yeah when my heart is full I’m not hungry.’”

Metz said it helps her to look beyond those feelings and see what’s causing them. “So I want to take care of my body and live a healthy life? Absolutely,” the Florida native continued. “But that doesn’t mean you can’t do it at an unconventional size.”

The Power Women Summit provides two days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking to promote the goal of greater women’s leadership in this industry, and gender balance in media, entertainment and technology overall.