Chrissy Metz Reveals When Fans Can Expect Her Debut Album





A new venture! Chrissy Metz revealed when she hopes to release her debut country album in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m working on some personal music in the country space which is very exciting,” the This Is Us star, 39, told Us at the recent Last Chance for Animals 35th Anniversary Gala. “It’s been my little girl dreams, so working and cowriting on music. Hopefully, I’ll have some new music come out in the new year, and just cultivating and writing scripts and trying to sell intellectual property of stories that mean something to me.”

Metz, who is the lead singer of her band Chrissy and The Vapors, displayed her musical talent at the 2019 ACM Awards in April. She performed the song “I’m Standing With You” from the soundtrack of her first feature film, Breakthrough.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress told Us that appearing at awards shows “isn’t easy.” She said she is “most proud” of herself for “just suiting up and showing up” when she’s not in the mindset for a red carpet event.

“People see these grand awards shows or red carpet events and people don’t know what happened an hour before they put on the dress or the morning they are about to go to work,” she said. “They have to be in a very emotional place for 12 hours and what’s going on internally, and personally, so just getting past the fear or anxiety or whatever it is we’re going through.”

Metz’s favorite activities to do when she feels down are to meditate, pray, journal and reach out to her friends — something that she feels has become stigmatized.

“I just make sure I let my feelings be known,” she told Us. “There’s such a taboo with that because you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want to feel weak. I don’t want to appear that I don’t have it all together,’ but I don’t think any of us have it together.”

She added, “We all need each other to get it together and that’s the beauty of just being honest. That’s the only thing I’ve been is very vulnerable and honest, and so I’m very grateful that being who I am is helping people not only come together, but it’s helping me. Suiting up and showing up.”

The star opened up about how vulnerability helps her become her most empowered self in an exclusive interview with Us at the Power Women Summit on Thursday, October 24.

“I think that’s when the real power happens is when you aren’t comparing and despairing,” she told Us. “You’re like, ‘I’m one of many’ and this is empowering because I think people are really afraid to do that. But that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

For Metz, honesty is important to help everyone grow. “It’s like, how do we reach people and teach people and change people and change ourselves if we’re not exposing our stuff? Or being vulnerable enough to do it? And so every time I do it I’m like, ‘Oh, this actually helps somebody or helps me,'” she said.

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman and Kayley Stumpe