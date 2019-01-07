So in love! Chrissy Metz and her new boyfriend, Hal Rosenfeld, made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Metz stunned in a red embellished Tanya Taylor gown as she posed on the red carpet while Rosenfeld chose to remain out of the spotlight.

Us Weekly broke the news in November that the 38-year-old This Is Us actress is dating the 25-year-old composer. “They’ve been dating for a few months now. He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him,” a source told Us at the time. “He adores her and she is really into him as well.”

The This Is Me author first hinted that she was in a relationship in late October. “You’re not [going to see me on Bumble or Tinder soon] because I don’t need to be on those,” she quipped in a video obtained by Us at the time. “Maybe I’ve already found [what I’m looking for].”

Rosenfeld confirmed the romance when he posted cute pictures of himself and Metz on Instagram on Thanksgiving. “Today and everyday, I’m thankful for a year of great friends, family, work, and life,” he captioned two photos, one of which showed him kissing the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actress’ cheek. “I’m also thankful to have such an amazing, beautiful, inspiring, loving, and supportive woman in my life. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!”

Prior to her relationship with the percussionist, Metz dated Transparent cameraman Josh Stancil for five months before they split in March 2018. Fortunately, she looks at all failures in her love life as learning experiences that make her a better at her craft.

“You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find a prince … It’s great as an actress, because no matter what, even a terrible date is great information,” she told Us in July 2018. “I love that awkwardness. It also helps meeting strange people … When you go on auditions, you’re really, I think you’re prepping.”

