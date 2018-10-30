ff the market! Chrissy Metz won’t be updating her dating app profiles anytime soon because she has a new man in her life.

“No you’re not [going to see me on Bumble or Tinder soon] because I don’t need to be on those,” the This Is Us actress, 38, reveals in a video obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 30. “Maybe I’ve already found [what I’m looking for].”

Metz added that things are going “really great” with her new beau, and although she didn’t disclose his identity, she noted he isn’t a celebrity.

Back in July, the NBC star revealed that she has a love-hate relationship with dating apps. “Here’s the thing: It’s never personal. If someone’s not into you, it has nothing to do with you, it’s what they need or what they want,” she explained to Us at the time. “And I’m, like, ‘If you’re not getting down with it, good’ … You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find a prince … It’s great as an actress, because no matter what, even a terrible date is great information.”

Metz added that she embraces uncomfortable interactions with potential suitors: “I love that awkwardness. It also helps meeting strange people … When you go on auditions, you’re really, I think you’re prepping.”

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star, who broke up with cameraman Josh Stancil in March, also told Us that she is “open” to dating someone who doesn’t work in Hollywood. “I think it’d be cool to date somebody in the industry only because they get what’s going on,” she said. “But I also think people outside of it can bring a whole other layer to your life.”

