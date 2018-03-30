Chrissy Metz is a single woman. The This Is Us star revealed her relationship with Josh Stancil is over during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, March 30.

“I’m dating myself currently,” Metz, 37, told host Wendy Williams after she asked if the pair were still together.

Metz and the cameraman started dating sometime after they met on the set of This Is Us, which premiered in September 2016. The actress told Williams that Stancil “moved onto another show” before their breakup. She also revealed the duo have remained friends.

“I’m always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know?” Metz explained. “Because you care about the person. You don’t just dump them off.”

The American Horror Story alum opened up in August about filming love scenes with her onscreen love interest Chris Sullivan in front of her real-life beau.

“We laugh about it,” Metz told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on August 3. “There was the one — the Christmas episode where [Chris and I] did kiss 12 times and Josh was texting me and he was like, ‘Why does Helen [Hunt, who directed the episode] have you guys kiss 12 times?’ And I was like ‘I don’t think she’s having us kiss 12 times, she’s looking for different angles to get.’ And he’s like, ‘OK, I was just asking!’”

Metz also told MarieClarie.com in March 2017 her first impression of Stancil.

“I was like, Oh, he’s cute, with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine,” she explained. “Before I even know it, I called out, ‘You better slow down or you’re going to choke on your food.’ I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear.”

