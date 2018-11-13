Off the market! Chrissy Metz is dating composer Hal Rosenfeld, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“They’ve been dating for a few months now. He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him,” an insider told Us on Tuesday, November 13. “He adores her and she is really into him as well.”

The This Is Us star, 38, and Rosenfeld, 25, were spotted holding hands during a night out at the W Hollywood on Sunday, November 11. Metz also shared photos of herself embracing the percussionist during her birthday celebration in early October. Weeks later, she confirmed her relationship status.

“No, you’re not [going to see me on Bumble or Tinder soon] because I don’t need to be on those,” she noted in a video obtained by Us on October 30. “Maybe I’ve already found [what I’m looking for].”

The NBC actress, who split from cameraman Josh Stancil in March after five months of dating, added that her new romance is going “really great.”

Back in July, Metz told Us that she isn’t opposed to dating apps, but “you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find a prince” and scroll through many potential suitors: “It’s great as an actress, because no matter what, even a terrible date is great information. I love that awkwardness. It also helps meeting strange people … When you go to auditions, you’re really, I think, you’re prepping.”

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actress also revealed to Us that she prefers dating men in the entertainment industry “only because they get what’s going on. But I also think people outside of it can bring a whole other layer to your life.”

