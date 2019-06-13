Is it over? Chrissy Metz sparked speculation that she split from her boyfriend, Hal Rosenfeld, after she posted a lengthy message about tough relationships to Instagram.

“I’m learning. I’m learning to be truly open. To see another perspective. To love differently. To change. To evolve. To trudge. If nothing changes, nothing changes,” the This Is Us star, 38, began the caption alongside a quote on Wednesday, June 12. “And sometimes we walk away and sometimes we choose to allow love to expand into a place often unvisited. Integrated love is messy, and vulnerable, it demands us to see our partners as flawed (ie imperfect) and to allow them to see the same of us.”

Metz went on to note that “integrated love asks us to do the work to heal together” and “it asks us to reinvent that which came easily in the beginning, all while asking us to transition through life stages and phases together.”

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actress continued: “The honeymoon phase is a beautiful phase of relationships, and…it ends. It doesn’t mean we can’t prioritize novelty and adventure, but we also ought to acknowledge this shift that happens in all our relationships and begin talking about what WILL happen and how we can prepare ourselves for it instead of romanticizing the honeymoon phase and then not knowing what to do once we have to integrate.”

Metz concluded the post, “If you’re deep into a relationship and feel disconnected, explore what parts of your partner you might be rejecting and where you might feel rejected, too. If you can bring that convo forward, or share this post and start a discussion about how to strengthen integrated love, I would love for you to do that. That’s all for now.”

While the status of her relationship with Rosenfeld wasn’t directly addressed in the post, the context of the message led followers to believe Metz was reflecting on a possible breakup with the composer.

“Did you and your boyfriend break up?” one commenter asked. Another added: “Wow. This is. Wow. I feel this so much right now.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that Metz and Rosenfeld were dating. “They’ve been dating for a few months now. He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him,” a source told Us at the time. “He adores her and she is really into him as well.” The duo later made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Prior to her relationship with the Rosenfeld, Metz dated professional cameraman Josh Stancil. The pair split in March 2018 after five months together.

