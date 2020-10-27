Sam Smith Says They Want Children by 35, Are Hoping to ‘Find a Boyfriend’

Looking ahead! Sam Smith opened up about their ideal timeline for having children.

“I want kids,” the singer, 28, told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday, October 26. “I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy. I’m definitely going to do that at some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition.”

The English star explained, “I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The Grammy winner said they’ll “work [their] ass off” until that time comes. “Hopefully I’ll find a boyfriend — but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London,” they added. “I’ve been searching all over the place. Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

Smith previously said that they wanted to have children by age 30. “When I get to 30 years old, I would like kids,” the “Stay With Me” singer said during a Hits Radio Breakfast Show interview in January 2019. “I’d like to step off from touring for a few years and venture into that. … I’d like two [kids]. I think I need to find a husband first though, but I can do it alone.”

Eight months later, the Oscar winner publicly announced their preferred they/them pronouns, which has given Smith a newfound freedom.

“It sounds cliché to say it, but I feel so free,” Smith explained on Monday. “I feel so unafraid of failure, unafraid of my imperfections. … I don’t feel a lot of fear at the moment, because I just feel like I could do everything wrong and it would still be okay because I’ve got my own back. I really have my own back, and that’s a lovely feeling to feel.”