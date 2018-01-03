Sam Smith’s relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn has helped him learn about self-love. “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” the singer, 25, explained to Sarah Jessica Parker for an interview with V Magazine published on Wednesday, January 3. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

The couple had been spotted out together several times in late 2017, however didn’t make their social media debut as a couple until December 22, when the actor posted an adorable selfie of the pair. In the photo, both looked intensely at the camera as they wore adorable unicorn hats. Flynn captioned the post: “Rare sighting in London.”

As previously reported, the couple were first spotted kissing in New York City’s Greenwich Village in October. A source told Us Weekly at the time that while they hadn’t yet publicly confirmed their relationship, they weren’t shy about showing PDA. “Obviously, they haven’t publicized their relationship on their social media accounts,” the insider said. “But they also aren’t afraid to show some PDA.”

While he didn’t mention Flynn by name, Smith confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres in late October that he was off the market. “No, I’m not [single], which is crazy,” he said at the time. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird.”

In the interview with V, Smith also opened up about the authenticity of his sophomore album, The Thrill of it All. “I’m really proud because, even with this whole dreaded second album thing the industry makes everyone concentrate on, I’m putting out a second album that couldn’t be more me,” he said. “And it couldn’t be gayer.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!