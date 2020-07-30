Baby makes three! Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, have welcomed their first child together.

“HE HAS ARRIVED!” the This Is Us star, 40, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 30, alongside a photo of his son’s feet. “8lbs of beautiful baby boy.”

The California native gushed about his wife’s strength throughout the delivery, writing, “Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life.”

He added: “It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman. She and baby are resting and recovering well. Everyone is healthy and exhausted.”

The couple’s bundle of joy arrived on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:02 p.m., People reported on Thursday. His name is Bear Maxwell Sullivan.

Chris’ TV wife, Chrissy Metz, was quick to congratulate the couple on becoming parents.

“You are the real MVP, @therealrachelsullivan! Congratulations again and again to all three of you! 😍,” she commented on the photo. “Also, I can’t handle the little feet❤️.”

Three days prior, Chris showed off his baby gift from Metz, 39, by posting a photo of himself carrying his dog on his chest as practice.

“Just got this Ergo Baby from @chrissymetz. Am I doing this right?” he joked on Saturday, July 25. “THANKS, CHRISSY! #dadding #daditude.”

The Camping alum revealed he was going to be a father via Instagram in January.

“WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY! And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal,” Chris wrote on the social media at the time.

He shared a series of photos of images shaped like a penis — alongside the sonogram — to announce that the pair was having a boy.

The BrightShift cofounder shared the happy news on her Instagram account as well, writing, “It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!”

She added: “Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I’m just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment…life is good! #gratitude #pregnancy #naptime #love.”

Chris and Rachel tied the knot in 2010.