Rebel Wilson is a mom! The actress announced she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with the help of a surrogate.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” the Pitch Perfect star, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 7. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

The Australian star continued: “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗.”

Friends and fans were quick to celebrate the happy news in the comments section. “🙌❤️❤️❤️ yes Rebz, congrats xx,” Taika Waititi wrote, while Lindsey Vonn added, “So so happy for you mama ❤️❤️.”

Director Michael Bay gushed: “You teach her to be funny! Rebel you still are the funniest woman I’ve worked with! So happy for you and your new baby.”

Wilson’s surprise reveal comes after she’s opened up about her egg freezing journey. Following her “year of health” in 2020, the Isn’t It Romantic actress reflected on how her desire to have children impacted her weight transformation.

“[I knew that I] wasn’t gonna maybe work that much this year,” she told fans during a December 2020 Instagram Live. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.'”

Several months later, however, Wilson gave fans a less positive update, noting in May 2021 that she received “bad news” about her fertility. “I didn’t have anyone to share it with, but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense, but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Earlier this year, Wilson hinted that she was dating someone new following her split from Jacob Busch. In June, she went public with partner Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned the couple’s Instagram debut at the time.

One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the How to Be Single star was “very happy all around” and was “relieved” to finally share her relationship with her fans. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world, she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her,” the insider noted in July, adding that it felt like “a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore.”

The pair’s romance has quickly blossomed, and Us confirmed earlier this month that the twosome are engaged after less than one year of dating. While Wilson didn’t specify whether Agruma was involved in her surrogacy journey, the Lemon Ve Limon founder dropped a supportive comment on the Instagram reveal, using three pink heart emojis to celebrate Royce’s arrival.