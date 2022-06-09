Love Is Love'! Rebel Wilson Debuts Romance With Partner Ramona Agruma

Posting her pride! Rebel Wilson revealed she’s dating Ramona Agruma more than one year after splitting from Jacob Busch.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 42, captioned her Instagram debut with her partner on Thursday, June 9, sharing a sweet selfie with the Lemon Ve Limon founder.

British TV presenter Carly Steel celebrated the relationship in the comments, writing, “Gorgeous couple & dynamic duo. Love you guys 💖💖💖.”

Love Island U.K. season 3 alum Montana Brown gushed, “Love you so much ❤️ lovely people you are 🖤.”

Wilson did not mention how long she and Agruma have been together. Her social media reveal comes more than one year after she confirmed in February 2021 that she and Busch had called it quits, teasing her single status via Instagram on the way to the Super Bowl. Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the entrepreneur was “blindsided” after Wilson “broke up with him via text message.”

The Senior Year star slowly introduced her fans to the Anheuser-Busch heir in the summer of 2020 before the pair made their red carpet debut together at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco that September. An insider later informed Us that the twosome had connected in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious,” the insider exclusively revealed at the time. “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey.”

Over the past few years, the Hustle actress has been candid about her fitness and weight loss, reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds in November 2020. She later told her Instagram followers that her fertility was one of the inspirations for her health kick.

“[I knew that I] wasn’t gonna maybe work that much this year,” she explained in December 2020. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.'”

While she conceded that she felt proud of her slim figure and the work she put in to achieve it, the Aussie actress continued, “The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight, [165 pounds], because I needed some tangible thing. … What I’m proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

The following October, she told Australia’s Sunrise that she wanted to have “good quality eggs in the bank” for whenever she was ready to start a family. “It’s changed dramatically I think,” Wilson said of the fertility process. “I was going through a fertility journey, and it was better if I was healthier, and I kind of wanted to be healthier anyway.”

However, the journey wasn’t always easy. In May 2021, the How to Be Single star sent an encouraging message to those going through similar challenges, writing via Instagram, “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense, but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

