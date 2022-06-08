So proud! JoJo Siwa, Cara Delevingne and more celebrities are going all out in honor of this month’s Pride celebrations.

“BE WHAT YOU BE!!!🏳️‍🌈 best day @wehocity PRIDE PARADE ❤️🙏🏼 so honored to be WeHo’s “Next Gen Pride Icon” 🌈,” the Dance Moms alum, 19, gushed via Instagram on Monday, June 6, sharing snaps from her parade float.

Siwa publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and has since been outspoken about embracing her true self.

“It’s wild to me because I look at people who are called gay icons — [Ellen DeGeneres], Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, my favorite people — and to be in that category at 18 is just insane,” the Nebraska native said during a November 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And just because of who I am, it feels amazing. I am so happy with the outcome of me coming out.”

She added: “The world has taken it so positively, and it’s impacted so many young kids in such a way that hearing adults say, ‘I wish I had someone like you when I was little,’ that makes me know the kids that are little have someone like me, too.”

Siwa — who rekindled her romance with Kylie Prew earlier this year — attended the West Hollywood, California, parade alongside the Florida native, 19. The duo are just two of the many stars celebrating pride in style this year.

“🌈🌈🌈🌈BE PROUD 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️⚧ 🦄✨HAPPY PRIDE 🌈🌈🌈🌈,” the Paper Towns actress, 29, wrote via Instagram on June 6, showing off her rainbow-colored outfit.

Delevingne — who was spotted making out with singer Minke earlier this week — has been candid about her vulnerable coming-out journey over the years.

“I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay,” the England native told Gwyneth Paltrow on her “Goop” podcast in March 2021. “I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up … I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of being [with] same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would never. That’s disgusting, ugh.’”

She added: “I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life [to that] because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept. I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box [and being] an ‘androgynous person.’ … I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that’s what we are. To trust in your own instincts.”

Scroll below to see how the stars are celebrating Pride Month this year: