The always stunning Cara Delevingne covers Variety’s Pride 2020 issue — and gets personal about her coming out.

Dazzling in a graphic tattered white T-shirt with gold hoops and layered necklaces, in the accompanying interview, the 27-year-old model discusses her sexuality since coming out as sexually fluid in 2018. “I never thought I needed to come out,” she said. “It was just kind of like, ‘This is who I am. Just so you know.’”

She says that she will now always identify herself as pansexual. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

The actress continues to explain how her upbringing affected her sexual journey. “I grew up in an old-fashioned, repressed English family and I used the word ‘gay’ to describe things which were s— all the time: ‘That’s so f—ing gay of you, man,’” she said. “Everyone used to talk about ‘Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman.’ I’d be like, ‘That’s disgusting.’ I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost.”

Now she’s celebrating Pride month by launching a rainbow-hued line with Puma, the athleisure brand for which she serves as an ambassador. The collection of T-shirts, slide-ons and tanks supports LGBTQ foundations. She also facilitated a $1 million partnership between Puma and The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that works to prevent suicide in the LGBTQ community.

“She was instrumental,” The Trevor Project’s talent engagement manager Sam Gold told Variety. “We hear from young people every day who draw inspiration from their idols like Cara.”

