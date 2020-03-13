We saw Jennifer Lopez wearing hoop earrings with her name on them and now we want to go out and buy a pair. Luckily, we know where to get them!

On Thursday, March 12, the 50-year-old posted a series of pictures to her Instagram from an appearance on NBC’s World of Dance. In one of the shots, there’s an up-close look at the pair of gold hoops she has on with “Jennifer” written inside the circle.

This customized item comes from jewelry designer Jennifer Zeuner, who shared the stunning snap on her social feed as well. “In other (welcome) news, @jlo is still lovin her personalized hoops,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

You can pick up these Ciara Double Large Hoop earrings for yourself for $264 at jenniferzeuner.com. However, if you’re on a budget, you can snag a smaller pair for $220. There’s also single hoops, which cost $242 for the bigger size and $198 for the medium.

J. Lo’s large hoops seem to be a favorite go-to accessory for the performer. Back in January, she was spotted leaving the gym wearing them with large square sunglasses, leggings and a dropped black sports bra.

Everyone from movie stars like Kate Hudson and Salma Hayek to trend-setters like Bella Hadid and Issa Rae are a fan of Jennifer Zeuner’s beautiful pieces.

If jewelry with your name on it isn’t really your style, there’s tons of other hoop styles you can shop. Some of our favorites are the chain link Marta style, the 14K Tori with turquoise embellishments and 1 inch plated Kiara.

