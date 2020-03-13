Jameela Jamil continues to prove she’s a strong, proud woman, posing unretouched for Playboy magazine’s Spring 2020 issue.

She posted a series of shots from the photoshoot to her Twitter on Thursday, March 12. “From my @Playboy shoot,” she wrote. “I wanted to be shot like a man. No retouching, hi res, loose, comfortable clothes and completely unsexualized. I felt extremely free. My interviewer was @iSmashFizzle who also made me feel free. Maybe too free during an interview?”

In the spread, she’s seen in a couple of different menswear-inspired looks featuring suit jackets, turtleneck sweaters and neckties.

The Good Place actress has been vocal on body positivity in the fashion and beauty space.

In May 2019, she spoke about how disappointing it is that designer sample sizes are often too small for a lot of women. “The designers make the samples really not much bigger than which would be worn by a child,” she said in a video she posted to Twitter. “And then all of the actresses and the models normally have to starve themselves a lot of the time just to get into these. So the only people that we see in the magazines are people who are thin enough to get into these samples.”

As a result, she continued, readers are led to think that achieving that small size is easy. “But the lengths so many people have to go to, especially as we get older, to fit into these tiny, tiny, little samples are so extreme. I can’t even tell you!”

And Jamil aims to change that, one fashion spread at a time, starting with this one.

