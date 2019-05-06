Celebrity Style

Jameela Jamil Criticizes High-Fashion Designers for Making Sample Sizes Too Small

Jameela Jamil attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil is at it again with another truth bomb. This time her attention is on high-fashion designers.

On May 5, The Good Place actress posted a video on Twitter sharing her experience and thoughts on high-fashion’s role in body image issues.

On her way out of a photo shoot, the 33-year-old revealed that when she tried on a “very expensive designer dress,” the area around her butt split, creating a tear that would ensure no one else would be able to wear it for the day. “And I’m a size six.”

She speaks to how disappointing it is that there aren’t more samples in different sizes for women of varying ethnicities, body shapes and heights. “It’s still a f–king two? That’s still happening?”

She goes on to explain that the reason she’s bringing it up is because having only too-small samples sizes is where body image issues begin. “The designers make the samples really not much bigger than which would be worn by a child. And then all of the actresses and the models normally have to starve themselves a lot of the time just to get into these,” she says. “So the only people that we see in the magazines are people who are thin enough to get into these samples.”

Then, she continues, those reading and looking at images in magazines are led to think that the small size is easily achievable. “But the lengths so many people have to go to, especially as we get older, to fit into these tiny, tiny, little samples are so extreme. I can’t even tell you!”

Jamil has never been afraid to speak the truth, especially when it comes to healthier body expectations. Time and time again she’s slammed Khloe Kardashian for promoting detox teas and obsessing over her weight loss diet.

“I think a lot of people in the public don’t speak out about things that they could well use their platform to speak out with,” Jamil exclusively told Us Weekly back in January. “They’re afraid of sticking their neck out because if you do, your head gets chopped off.”

In February she continued her body positivity fight, joining Aerie’s unretouched Spring 2019 Campaign alongside Busy Philipps and Samira Wiley.

At the end of her video rant, she implored other designers to “pull a Christian Siriano,” and make more beautiful clothes for all beautiful shapes and sizes.

