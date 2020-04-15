These Puma Sneakers Are Classic White Kicks With a Major Glow-Up

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

No surprise here: Aside from cozy slippers, sneakers are definitely the footwear of the moment. Given that many of Us are wearing staples that we already have in our wardrobes to the point of exhaustion, we think it’s time for a much-needed upgrade. Though there are plenty of different styles to choose from, there’s truly nothing wrong with going for some classic white sneakers!

Unfortunately, there may be a slight issue with this purchase. It’s not that they will get dirty easily and be hard to maintain — it’s because we have too many pairs already! So how can we justify adding more white kicks to our closet? The solution happens to be these gems from Puma — just look at that flashy holographic detail which totally sets them apart from the pack.

Get the PUMA Cali Sport Glow sneakers with free shipping for just $90, available from Zappos!

Chunky white sneakers have grown to become one of the most coveted shoe trends over the past few years. Once a certain style goes mainstream and each brand makes their own version, it can be hard to recreate the look in a fresh way. Luckily, these white platform sneakers from Puma completely upgraded everything we know and love on the market!

These bad boys have a tiny touch of holographic paneling at the top of the tongue, on the sides as well as the back of the heel. The holo look can be overwhelming and not fit everyone’s vibe at times, but in this case, it’s sleek and subtle. If your fashion sense isn’t too out there but you still want to experiment with metallics, these shoes are your best bet!

If you want to change it up even more and break away from the white craze, these Pumas also come in a pale purple-grey shade! They even have the same holographic details as the white version, which team excellently with the hue of the shoe. Both of the sneakers have the same classic Puma stitching on the sides, and come with a thick, chunky platform that has an industrial-looking feel to it. We love how well the classic design elements and modern features blend to create the most perfect sneakers. You will definitely spot Us wearing them throughout the spring and summer!

