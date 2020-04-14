We Can’t Believe This Adorable Sweater Is Still in Stock at Nordstrom

Even the fanciest and most fabulous fashionistas are relaxing their style right now — take one look at Instagram and it’s obvious! If you’re one to wear incredibly put-together ensembles to work and out to dinner, we certainly imagine that you’ve embraced your easygoing side by rocking comfortable pieces around the house.

If you’re still looking to adopt a more chill vibe during this period of social distancing, we have the perfect in-between piece for you! This popular sweater from O’Neill is miraculously still in stock right now at Nordstrom, and it’s the ideal mash-up of beach babe and city chic.

Get the O’Neill Keiki Boat Neck Sweater (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for just $24, available at Nordstrom!

There may be a chance that at one point or another (perhaps after a viewing of Blue Crush), you wanted to emulate the surfer lifestyle. That effortlessly Cali-cool style is enviable, and this sweater embodies the laid-back look without going overboard. It’s loose and slouchy, but has some fitted elements that elevate the sweater and provide a hearty dose of sophistication.

The boat neck shows off the collarbone and reveals just the appropriate amount of skin. As you can see, the sleeves are the standout feature on this sweater. They drape delicately on the shoulders, billow out and then cinch at the wrists for a lantern-style look. We also love how far up on the forearm that the cuff extends, which allows the rest of the sleeve to bunch up nicely right where it should. It also comes in two strong colors — a slightly burnt orange and classic crisp white. Both shades are easy on the eyes and fit with the preferred palette of the spring and summer seasons. It should come as no surprise that each hue will look spectacular with a fresh tan!

This sweater has all of the standard details that we want in a casual top, but will still look welcome in a more upscale setting with the right styling. The cotton-blend knit is thin enough to tuck into a pair of pants or structured skirt. It will also look great teamed with trusty dark jeans. The neckline leaves room for easy accessorizing that will definitely give the sweater a snazzier feel. Just add a statement piece and you’re all set!

