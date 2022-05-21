Young love! JoJo Siwa has been candid about her growing romance with best friend Kylie Prew after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

In February 2021, Siwa made her relationship with Prew public less than one month after she came out. At the time, the Dance Moms alum opened up about how she was making her long-distance romance work.

“A lot of FaceTime,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “FaceTime was our best friend, is our best friend. I mean, we technically still are long-distance, but she’s been out in California for a minute now, which has been really nice, but we both just make it work, you know?”

The “Boomerang” singer also detailed how the pair made sure to never “hold things” from each other. “We’re both super honest and we tell each other where we’re going, what we’re doing,” she added. “Like, trust is a huge thing with long-distance. And I think that us trusting each other is what makes it work.”

Later that year, eagle-eyed fans questioned whether Siwa and Prew were still together after the YouTube personality hinted that she was going through a tough time while working on Dancing With the Stars.

“We officially broke up the morning that I did the Prince Charming number [with partner Jenna Johnson] on Dancing With the Stars,” Siwa explained to Us in October 2021. “It’s been a few weeks and it’s been tough, but we’re getting through it. … I would have handled it so much differently [if I wasn’t on the show]. I just want[ed] time to be sad.”

Amid her breakup, the singer admitted that she was interested in finding someone new. For Siwa, it was important to connect with a person who “loves her” and “doesn’t want to change” who she is.

“I’ve said this once before, I do want to have a cuddle buddy because I miss cuddling a lot,” the former competitive dancer revealed to Us at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021. “I’m not opposed to the idea of [dating]. Obviously, I am a believer in that, like, life is life and I might meet somebody tonight that I fall in love with. And the next time that I fall in love, you know, I’m down to date, but until then, I avoid dating for fun. I would only date if I was really serious.”

After hinting that she was officially off the market again, Siwa confirmed that her and Prew were giving their relationship a second try. “I am in a relationship and I’m very happy and very lucky to be loved. It’s been very nice,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “I think something that’s been great, is it’s been so honest, and I think that’s a mistake that I’ve made in the past, is maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn’t. But this is just so pure and so honest, and it’s so real and it just feels like we got it right.”

