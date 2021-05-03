Five months after revealing she froze her eggs, Rebel Wilson told her Instagram followers that she got “bad news.”

The actress, 41, wrote on Sunday, May 2, “I didn’t have anyone to share it with, but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense, but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

In the somber shot, the Aussie stood at the beach in a black sweatsuit, looking away from the camera.

The Bridesmaids star has been sharing her weight loss journey in the last year, revealing in December 2020 that her fertility inspired her “year of health.”

“[I knew that I] wasn’t gonna maybe work that much this year,” the Pitch Perfect star explained in an Instagram post at the time. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.’”

The singer, who went to a “professional place to do a detox,” wrote that she had lost about 61 pounds.

“The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size,” Wilson concluded at the time. “I put in a goal weight, [165 pounds], because I needed some tangible thing. … What I’m proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

The comedian was dating businessman Jacob Busch at the time, but they split in February. Wilson told Extra later that same month that she was in a “really good place” following their breakup. “I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own,” she added. “Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal.”

The Super Fun Night star explained to the outlet that the relationship had “run its course,” noting, “I am so busy with work, doing [my competitive dog grooming show] Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”