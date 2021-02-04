Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have called it quits and the Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir is still reeling.

An insider confirmed the split to Us Weekly exclusively, revealing that the Bridesmaids actress, 40, broke up with Busch, 29, in a text.

“They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a blast. Then, he left for Florida to be with his family, and he invited her because he really wanted her to meet [them] but she never committed to doing that,” the source told Us. “They talked all throughout the holidays and had excellent communication, but then, all of a sudden, she got really quiet and broke up with him via text message about two or three weeks ago.”

Busch didn’t take the split well and is “really upset,” according to the source: “It was very hurtful.” Still, they maintained he was harboring “no ill-will towards her.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star’s ex has “been crazy about her ever since 2019,” the insider explained. “They would get together on and off throughout the years. They maintained their friendship and then became boyfriend and girlfriend in late summer.”

The Australian starlet began featuring Busch on her social media accounts around that time, before they made their official red carpet debut months later in September 2020 during the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco.

Wilson seemingly confirmed her breakup on Instagram earlier this week. She posted a pic of herself standing outside a movie trailer with the caption, “Lots on my mind. … Aghhhhhh. … #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

A second source told Us that Wilson’s Instagram post was hard for her former beau to see. He’s said to be looking for “full closure on why she decided to break up with him to begin with,” according to the insider. “He’s at a loss for words right now. He feels blindsided. He’s still taking it in. He really thought she was going to be his life partner.”

The source continued, “He was trying to make amends since he received the text, and then today when he saw the post, that’s he realized they were officially over.”

During a November 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson opened up about how her weight loss journey changed her approach to both her personal and professional lives, telling the show’s host, “I feel so much healthier.”

She continued, “And I don’t know whether it’s a thing with ladies when you turn 40, [but] I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career. I feel more in control. … I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I’m a late bloomer or something, but I’m slowly getting it together.”

