Love is in the air! Rebel Wilson introduced her followers to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, with a heartfelt message.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson, 42, captioned a Thursday, June 9, Instagram selfie of her and her partner.

The Cats actress explained how she and Agruma met during a May interview on the “U Up?” Podcast. “It was a friend set-up,” she said. “He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.’ And then we did!”

Wilson added that she felt the relationship moved quickly because they had a mutual friend in common. “I think that escalates things quicker, because it’s from a trusted source. You’re like, ‘Yeah, OK, I can trust this person.’ They are who they say they are, which is something on the apps that you don’t really know,” she said.

The Pitch Perfect star spoke candidly on the podcast about the “Year of Love” she embarked on back in 2019. “For a woman my age — at that point, I was 39 — I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships. So I was like, ‘I’ve got to just get more practice in dating,'” Wilson said.

The Australia native revealed that she went out with “about 50 people” during that year. “I deliberately wanted to push myself and date a whole bunch of people and get that experience, which I know, in itself, is not normal,” she continued. “But to me, it actually really helped in finding what I liked and what I didn’t like. It was a fun thing,” she said.

Although Wilson didn’t find love from the experiment, she said it was valuable to her personal growth nonetheless: “I learned I can get out there and put myself out there now. I just learned a bit more self-confidence. Like now, I would not feel awkward at all on a date, after doing that experiment.”

The How to Be Single actress previously dated businessman Jacob Busch from 2019 to 2021. Wilson announced their split in February 2021 when she referred to herself as a “single girl heading to the Super Bowl” in an Instagram post. She also dated comedian Micky Gooch Jr. for a few months in 2015 and had a brief romance with stuntman Aden Stay in 2017.

Scroll through for everything to know about Wilson’s new flame, Agruma: