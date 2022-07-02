Getting real. Following Rebel Wilson’s romantic, multi-country vacation with partner Ramona Agruma, she’s getting candid about her weight loss journey.

“I just noticed I put on 3 kgs [about 6.5 pounds] on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort … I’ve lost all self-control 😜,” the Pitch Perfect star, 42, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 2, while sharing a poolside photo of herself in a pink one-piece bathing suit. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.”

She continued: “It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗.”

Wilson’s empowering message quickly earned praise from her social media followers — including the Lemon Ve Limon designer.

“You are the best baby and the most beautiful girl ❤️ I love you 💕,” Agruma gushed via Instagram comment.

While the Australia native was lauded for her empowering outlook and still-svelte physique, Broadway vet Marissa Jaret Winokur saw parallels to her own weight loss journey.

“Amen! I gained 20 back when life got a bit messy and you know what …. I’m still me and will get back on it when it in lines with my spirit,” the former Celebrity Big Brother champ, 49, replied on Saturday. “Thank you for sharing all of you, I wish I had a role model like you when I was a kid. Your talent and charisma and star quality doesn’t care what dress size you are.”

Wilson’s poolside snap comes on the heels of her recent Italian and Turkish getaway with Agruma, less than one month after they publicly debuted their romance.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Bridesmaids actress wrote via Instagram in June after previously hinting one month prior that she had a new love.

In addition to her blossoming romance, Wilson has been candid about her weight loss journey through the years.

“It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” the law school grad said during a July 2021 Instagram Live, noting she lost nearly 65 pounds in one year. “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

