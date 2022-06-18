That’s amore! Several weeks after Rebel Wilson announced she was dating Ramona Agruma, the twosome have taken their love abroad.

“🇮🇹 Ciao bellas 🇮🇹,” the Pitch Perfect star, 42, captioned a Saturday, June 18, Instagram photo with Agruma as they walked hand-in-hand on a cobblestone path. Wilson, for her part, beamed in a floral yellow frock while the Lemon Ve Limon founder sported black trousers and a matching jacket.

Agruma shared the same sweet snaps via her social media account, captioning it, “Bella Italia 🇮🇹.”

The couple — who made their Instagram debut earlier this month — turned up in the Mediterranean destination to celebrate their friend Sterling Jones’ birthday with plenty of fanfare. The Australia native chronicled the festivities via her Instagram Stories, showing off their group lunches, plenty of dancing and hollering and much more.

“Rebs getting this party started,” the Call Me Kat alum captioned a Story pic on Saturday of Wilson dancing up a storm.

The Hustle actress — who previously dated Jacob Busch — announced earlier this month that she was in a relationship with the fashion designer.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson wrote via Instagram on June 9, alongside a selfie of the happy couple.

The pair’s romance soon made headlines after the comedic actress revealed she had been pressured into announcing her new relationship prematurely.

“Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗,” Wilson wrote via Twitter on June 11, referring to an op-ed published in Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald which noted they gave her a deadline to respond to their inquiries about her relationship.

The outlet had reached out to Wilson for confirmation of her first public relationship with a woman before publishing the story. Instead of commenting on their article and coming out on their terms, Wilson decided to post the twosome’s IG debut first.

Wilson previously confirmed last month that she was “happily” in a new relationship but did not reveal who had won her heart.

“I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” the Senior Year star said during a May appearance on the “U Up?” podcast. “I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”

Scroll below for more photos from the duo’s Italian getaway: