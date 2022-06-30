Taking their love overseas! Less than one month after going public with their relationship, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have reached another major step — enjoying a romantic trip together.

“Worth getting up at 5am to see the hot air balloons in Cappadocia 🇹🇷,” Wilson, 42, captioned an Instagram video of her looking at the view in Turkey on Tuesday, June 28. Agruma, who previously kept her social media private, unlocked her account to offer a glimpse at the couple’s travels as well.

Wilson and Agruma have previously shared photos from Corsica, Iceland, and various parts of Italy. “Bella Italia 🇮🇹,” the fashion designer wrote alongside a sweet Instagram pic of her and the Pitch Perfect star on their getaway.

Earlier this month, the Australia native debuted her romance for the first time on social media. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson captioned an Instagram selfie of the pair.

The announcement came after the Isn’t It Romantic star previously hinted that there was someone special in her life. “I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up,” Wilson revealed on an episode of the “U Up?” podcast one month prior. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”

At the time, Wilson also reflected on her approach to dating before finding her significant other. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” the Bridesmaids star, who previously dated Jacob Busch, added.

Shortly after the comedian opened up about her relationship, Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald made headlines for an op-ed that recalled them giving Wilson a deadline to comment on her bond with Agruma. “It was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word,” the article stated in June. “Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram.”

Wilson, for her part, addressed the situation after the publication received widespread backlash. “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗,” she tweeted at the time.

Scroll down for a glimpse at Wilson and Agruma’s getaway to Turkey: