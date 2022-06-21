Rebel Wilson Shares Parisian Date Night With Disney Princess Girlfriend

City of love! Rebel Wilson gave fans a glimpse into her romantic Parisian date night with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

“Circled the block and eventually got a great parking spot 😜,” the Pitch Perfect actress, 42, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 21, alongside a photo of her posing in front of a red Ferrari while sightseeing in Paris. After sharing a few more pictures from her outing on her Instagram Story, Wilson included a snapshot from her dinner date with the fashion designer at an outdoor cafe.

The couple are joined by a friend for the photo, which showed both Wilson and Agruma smiling at the camera while holding hands at the camera.

The Senior Year star revealed earlier this month that she is dating Agruma, more than one year after her split from Jacob Busch. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she wrote via Instagram on June 9, along with a sweet selfie of the happy couple. Though Wilson’s announcement was met with nothing but love and support, she later confirmed that she was pressured into making her relationship public before she was ready.

“Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗,” the Bridesmaids actress wrote via Twitter on June 11, after Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald confirmed that reporters gave Wilson a deadline to respond to inquiries about her new romance. (Wilson’s relationship with Agruma is her first public romance with a woman.)

“It was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word,” an op-ed published that same day recalled. “Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram.”

After the editorial was met with criticism, the publication denied any wrongdoing. “To say that the Herald ‘outed’ Wilson is wrong,” a note from the editor read at the time. “Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response. I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and the Herald’s decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied.”

Two days later, however, the columnist who wrote the original op-ed apologized for the situation. “I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard. That was never my intention,” he wrote in an article published on June 13. “The Herald and I will approach things differently from now on to make sure we always take into consideration the extra layer of complexities people face when it comes to their sexuality.”

Despite all of the drama surrounding her coming-out announcement, Wilson has been enjoying a picturesque European vacation with the Lemon Ve Limon founder. On Saturday, June 18, the Australia native shared a picture from the pair’s trip to Sardinia, where the couple beamed and held hands while walking through the streets of Italy. “🇮🇹 Ciao bellas 🇮🇹,” Wilson captioned the post, while Agruma shared the same pictures on her own account with a similar caption: “Bella Italia 🇮🇹.”

Wilson first hinted that she was seeing someone new last month, when she revealed that she was introduced to Agruma through a mutual friends. “It was a friend set-up,” the Cats actress said during a May appearance on the “U Up?” podcast. “He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.’ And then we did!”

She continued: “I think that escalates things quicker, because it’s from a trusted source. You’re like, ‘Yeah, OK, I can trust this person.’ They are who they say they are, which is something on the apps that you don’t really know.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!