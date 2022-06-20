A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond.

In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she shared on the “U Up?” podcast following her split from Jacob Busch.

One month later, the actress took her relationship with Agruma public on social media. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson wrote alongside an Instagram selfie of the happy couple in June 2022.

Amid the exciting news, Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald made headlines for an op-ed where they recounted giving the comedian a deadline to comment on her dating life. “It was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word,” the article stated. “Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram.”

At the time, the publication received widespread backlash for pushing the Australia native to address her private life. Wilson, for her part, broke her silence about the incident on Twitter. “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗,” she wrote that same month.

In response, the outlet’s journalist Andrew Hornery issued an apology, and the original article was removed from their website.

“It is not the Herald’s business to ‘out’ people and that is not what we set out to do. But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake,” the writer wrote, noting they “mishandled steps” in their approach. “The Herald and I will approach things differently from now on to make sure we always take into consideration the extra layer of complexities people face when it comes to their sexuality.”

After making her debut with Agruma, Wilson continued to share adorable moments from the couple’s time together. “Ciao bellas,” the Isn’t It Romantic actress captioned an Instagram photo of her strolling through Italy while holding her girlfriend’s hand in June 2022.

Scroll down to relive Wilson’s sweet romance with Agruma: