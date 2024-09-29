Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are officially married.

Us Weekly can confirm the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday, September 28.

A source previously told Us that the Pitch Perfect actress’ wedding was planned to be “really small” with “just family and close friends.”

Wilson, 44, and Agruma began dating in late 2021 before going public with their romance in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson wrote via Instagram at the time along with a selfie of the pair.

The actress, who came out as queer that same year, continued to show off her relationship with Agruma in summer 2022 as they traveled the world. The pair jetted off to Italy that June and explored Aspen, Colorado, that September.

Amid her budding romance with Agruma, Wilson announced in November 2022 that she welcomed her first baby via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing photos of her little girl. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

The good news kept coming for Wilson and Agruma, who got engaged in February 2023 in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland. “Rebel has everything she wants,” an insider exclusively told Us after the proposal, which was Wilson’s idea. “She has love, she’s a mother, she’s wildly happy.”

The source noted that Wilson and the Lemon Ve Limon designer “clicked right away and have been inseparable ever since.” The twosome were in “pure bliss” following their engagement, with the insider adding, “They have found their everything, started their dream family and are wildly happy.”

Wilson celebrated her milestone year with an Instagram video montage in December 2023, writing, “1 engagement to my Disney Princess, 3 movies as an actress, 1 as director, 1 book written (REBEL RISING), 1 dating app FLUID, and 1 thriving baby going on to 1 year old! Wow! See you all in 2024!”

Earlier this month, Wilson had another pinch-me moment as she premiered her directorial debut film, The Deb, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Agruma was by her then-fiancée’s side when Wilson received a standing ovation from the crowd. Wilson’s daughter Royce added a dose of cuteness to the event as she made her red carpet debut at 22 months old.