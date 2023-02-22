Over the moon! Rebel Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma are in “pure bliss” following their engagement, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Rebel has everything she wants,” the insider says. “She has love, she’s a mother, she’s wildly happy.”

The twosome, who went public with their romance in 2022, “clicked right away and have been inseparable ever since,” the source tells Us. “They are kind to each other and are very supportive.”

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, was first spotted with Agruma, 37, in January 2022 while attending a Los Angeles Rams game. Two months later, the pair stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

However, it wasn’t until June 2022 that Wilson publicly confirmed their relationship. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Australian actress wrote via Instagram at the time.

Amid their blossoming romance, Wilson announced in November 2022 that her daughter, Royce, had arrived via surrogate. The addition of their baby girl — and love of comedy — has only strengthened the pair’s bond.

“Rebel isn’t the only one with a sense of humor, Ramona is really funny as well. Their humor really helps out in the house when dealing with a baby,” the source reveals in the latest issue of Us, noting, “Ramona takes amazing care of Rebel, she cares about her so much, she wants the best for her and is so attentive.”

Wilson, who launched the Fluid dating app in February, has the “same values” and is “very connected in every way” with her fiancée.

“Rebel and Ramona are in pure bliss right now. They have found their everything, started their dream family and are wildly happy,” the insider says.

The Isn’t It Romantic star and the Lemon Vi Limon designer, who announced their engagement on Sunday, February 19, have always loved going to Disneyland together, which made it the perfect place to pop the question.

“Having a Disney proposal was Rebel’s dream. Rebel spent months planning and thinking about the best way to propose and Ramona loved it,” the source tells Us.

When it comes to their wedding, the couple “want to have a small/medium” sized event. “They have a lot of friends and family on both sides,” the insider explains, pointing out, “But [they] are trying to keep it intimate.”

Ahead of saying “I do,” Wilson and Agruma have their hands full with their little one and the actress’ busy work schedule.

“Before the baby they loved to travel, but right now they’re more stay-at-home moms,” the source says. “Rebel has a lot of exciting work coming up, she’ll be staring in a couple movies as well as directing!”

Wilson’s new dating app, Fluid, which was inspired by her romance with Agruma, is also a top priority for both women. “They’re also great business partners,” the insider adds, revealing that “starting Fluid together” gives them the ability to “help others find the happiness that they have found in each other.”

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about Wilson and Agruma’s future plans — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.