A magical proposal! Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged nearly one year after confirming their relationship.

“We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise,” the Pitch Perfect star, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 19, sharing photos from the special moment.

The twosome said “yes” in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle on a bed of pink rose petals after enjoying a few churros in the park. Wilson presented the fashion designer with a “stunning” solitaire diamond ring from Tiffany’s, according to a second snap via her Instagram Story.

The couple first debuted their relationship in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Hustlers actress wrote via Instagram at the time.

Wilson — who previously dated Jacob Busch before their February 2021 split — and Agruma have continued to document their sweet relationship moments as a couple via social media since their public debut.

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world [last month], she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her. [It’s] been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”

Amid their blossoming romance, the Australia native announced the following November that she had welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate.

“Rebel is over the moon happy to be a mom!” a second source exclusively told Us after the infant’s arrival. “So far it’s been a lot of hard work, but the happiness outweighs all of the hard parts. Rebel has really taken to motherhood beautifully and her friends and family are so excited to see it.”

The Lemon Vi Limon founder has been Wilson’s coparent since welcoming the infant.

“You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself,” Agruma said of parenthood during an appearance on The Morning Show later that November. “Before I was like, ‘I should go have a massage,’ but now I just want to spend time with her. … You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way.”