Rebel Wilson Is 'Over the Moon Happy' After Welcoming Baby Girl Royce

A marvelous mother already. Rebel Wilson announced that she secretly welcomed a daughter earlier this month, and her loved ones can already see her thriving as a parent.

“Rebel is over the moon happy to be a mom!” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So far it’s been a lot of hard work, but the happiness outweighs all of the hard parts.”

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, revealed her little bundle of joy on Monday, November 7. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote via Instagram. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Though Royce is only days old, it’s beyond clear to her inner circle that she’s going to be a loving parent. “Rebel has really taken to motherhood beautifully and her friends and family are so excited to see it,” the insider tells Us.

Wilson shared insight from her fertility journey with fans, first revealing that she had frozen her eggs in December 2021. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” she said during an Instagram Live. “I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.’”

However, she expressed her frustration in May. “I didn’t have anyone to share it with, but I guess I gotta tell someone,” she wrote via Instagram. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense, but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

As she struggled to start a family, she found love with Ramona Agruma. In June, she went public with her new partner.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned the couple’s Instagram debut at the time.

Wilson didn’t specify whether her girlfriend was involved in her surrogacy journey, but the Lemon Ve Limon founder shared a supportive comment, using three pink heart emojis to celebrate Royce’s birth via Instagram.

With reporting by Travis Cronin